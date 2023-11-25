Calcutta High Court allows Amit Shah’s public meeting in Kolkata

PTI

Kolkata, November 24

Observing that processions, rallies and meetings are a “regular feature” in West Bengal, a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld a single Bench order allowing a BJP public meeting to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 here.

The Division Bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam dismissed an appeal by the West Bengal Government, challenging the November 20 order of the single Bench.

Taking notice of the fact that processions, rallies and meetings “are a regular feature in the state of West Bengal and more particularly in Kolkata”, it upheld the order of the single judge Bench which had allowed the BJP to hold the public meeting in front of the Victoria House.

The Division Bench observed that there have been several instances which have come to the notice of the court where rallies, meetings and agitations have been held for which no permission has been obtained.

