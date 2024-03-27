 Congress has always been an appalling party for me, says BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Congress has always been an appalling party for me, says BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut

Congress has always been an appalling party for me, says BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut

She says the opposition party represents something she has long fought against in her film career

Congress has always been an appalling party for me, says BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 27

Asserting that she has a “glorious right-wing personality”, Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday accused the Congress of supporting nepotism and specifically targeted its leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

The actor, fielded by the BJP for the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, also said the Congress has “always been an appalling party for me”.

She said the opposition party represents something she has long fought against in her film career.

“The Congress has always been an appalling party for me. The nepotism in the party has been hugely problematic for me because I was a target of the same system in my (film) industry. I had condemned it openly, I fought against it. Something that was exploiting me... Nepotism, groupism, dynastic politics... I despise this party,” Ranaut said at the Times Now Summit 2024 - India Unstoppable event here.

“Nepo kids,” the “Queen” star said when she was asked to describe the Gandhi siblings in one line. “They are weird as if they have landed from Mars,” she added.

Ranaut, 37, said she has open heartedly supported the BJP.

“Regardless of whether I'm a party member or not, I have always fought for the party's cause. I have left no stone unturned. I always felt that my natural alignment and ideology is with a nationalistic government. I have a glorious right-wing personality,” said the four-time National Award winner.

Days after Ranaut was named the BJP candidate from Mandi, the Congress kicked up a proverbial storm after derogatory comments about the actor and her constituency were posted on the social media handles of its leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir.

In her defence, Shrinate on Monday said many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and one of them made the inappropriate post. She also said she had deleted the post and will take action against a parody account that is using her name.

The actor, who had publicly called out Shrinate for posts shared via her social media handles, said she was hurt by the opposition leader's remarks.

“This (incident) sets the cause of women back by many years. She has posted a very alarming content,” she added.

Shrinate had also hurt the people of Himachal Pradesh by comparing Mandi, a ‘devbhoomi’, to a market, Ranaut further said.

“The meaning of Mandi is not what runs in the head of the Congress. The innocent people of Himachal Pradesh were deeply hurt when they branded it as if it was a flesh trade market. Mandi was named after sage Mandav,” she said.

Asked if she had a message for Shrinate, Ranaut said she has nothing to say to the Congress spokesperson.

Ranaut also said its ironic how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who joined politics with the India Against Corruption campaign, is currently in jail on corruption charges.

Asked about her political debut, she said she is “anxious”.

“It's a complete lifestyle change. It's nerve wracking. It's a new role... I will be a horse with blinkers on. Suddenly this world has opened up. I want to do it well. I want to be more involved with the real world as opposed to being consumed by the field of arts,” Ranaut added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

2
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

3
Punjab

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

4
India

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

Ravneet Bittu’s exit has Congress red-faced

6
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

7
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

8
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

9
Entertainment

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

10
Himachal

Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Enforcement Directorate raids residences of IAS officers in guava orchard scam

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now

What is the alleged guava orchards scam?

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...

ED's request for time to file reply to Kejriwal's challenge to arrest a delay tactic: Advocate Singhvi tells Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma posts Kejriwal’s petition challe...

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman says she is grateful that the party high command ...

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku set to quit AAP, to join BJP later today

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

Rinku is the only AAP member in the outgoing Lok Sabha while...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

Amritsar MC chief resolves sewer complaints on spot in Chheharta

Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Keep strict vigil on liquor dealers: Amritsar DC

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

Cinevesture International Film Fest opens in Chandigarh with ‘The Taste of Things’

On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Congress chief, BJP secretary get ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan

Chandigarh: Panel to assess need for Burail jail expansion

ED's request for time to file reply to Kejriwal's challenge to arrest a delay tactic: Advocate Singhvi tells Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi government will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena

Former international wrestler among two held for smuggling charas from Himachal Pradesh

BRS leader K Kavitha spends first night at Tihar jail, served prison food

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku set to quit AAP, to join BJP later today

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

3 years, 3 elections, 3 parties for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala: 8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Toll-free number 1950 launched to get info related to elections: Kapurthala DC

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Nepalese man hacks 65-yr-old father to death

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joining BJP comes as shocker, changes political dynamics

ASI dies, 2 cops hurt as vehicle hits tree

Newborn found dead in drain at Kirpal Nagar

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Stray dogs maul child in Sirhind

Consumers forum briefs Patiala MC commissioner on civic issues

Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Khalsa College holds fest