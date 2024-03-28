Congress leader’s social media post against Kangana Ranaut: L-G asks Delhi Police to launch probe

New Delhi, March 28
Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has sought a detailed probe report from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in connection with an allegedly derogatory social media post made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.
A controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Shrinate’s accounts against Ranaut, the Bollywood actor who has been fielded by the ruling BJP as its candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.
मेरे फेसबुक और इंस्टा के अकाउंट पर कई लोगों का एक्सेस है. इसमें से किसी व्यक्ति ने आज एक बेहद घृणित और आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट किया था.— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 25, 2024
मुझे जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई मैंने वह पोस्ट हटा दिया. जो भी मुझे जानते हैं, वह यह अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि मैं किसी भी महिला के लिए व्यक्तिगत भोंडी… pic.twitter.com/CFDNXuxmo2
BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj had given a complaint to the L-G demanding an investigation and the registration of an FIR against Shrinate for “outraging the modesty of a woman”, the officials said.
Saxena has forwarded the complaint to the police commissioner, directing a “scientific” investigation in the matter and initiation of legal action, if necessary, they added.
Police will also probe who was behind the said social media post and whose mobile phone was used for the purpose, the sources said.
