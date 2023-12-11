Congress Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Singh raises issue of Pannun’s extradition during Zero Hour

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh on Monday urged upon the government to build a strong case against US-based Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and said that efforts should be made to bring him to India.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Singh said that despite the Indian government having written to the US around 26 times on Pannun’s extradition, the country has been seeking proof against him.

Government has also flagged to the US and Canada, concerns about threats by Pannun to attack Parliament

“Our country values bilateral relations but they can’t be one way. When the Kanishka air crash happened in 1985, which is the biggest example of mass murder, and India had sought assistance, we did not get any. Now this joker Pannun threatens to blow up the Parliament on December 13 (the date of attack on Parliament, which occurred in 2001). He needs to be brought here. If he is not brought back then a case should be made against him by the External Affairs Ministry,” the Congress MP said.

The External Affairs Ministry last week said that it has sought assistance from the US regarding violation of Indian laws by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The government has also flagged to the US and Canada, concerns about threats by Pannun to attack Parliament as well as dissuade people abroad from boarding Air India flights.

