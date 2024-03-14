Congress vows Rs 1 lakh cash, 50% job quota for women

New Delhi, March 13
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress today announced five “guarantees” for women, including annual direct cash transfers of Rs 1 lakh to one woman from each of the country’s poorest families and 50 per cent quota in central government jobs.
Five poll guarantees
- Mahalakshmi: Rs 1 lakh annual direct cash transfer to one woman from every poor family
- Aadhi Aabadi Poora Haq: 50% quota for women in new Central government jobs
- Shakti ka Samman: Salary of ASHA, anganwadi, mid-day meal workers to be doubled
- Adhikar Maitri: One woman to be appointed in each panchayat to educate women about their legal rights
- Savitribai Phule Hostels: Ensuring at least one hostel for working women in each district
The five assurances under the ‘Nari Nyay Guarantee’ were announced by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge from New Delhi through video-conference during party leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Maharashtra’s Dhule.
Addressing a gathering of women, Rahul elaborated on the announcements. Under “Mahalakshmi” guarantee, one woman from every poor family would be given an annual assistance of Rs 1 lakh through direct cash transfer. “Aadhi Aabadi Poora Haq” will provide 50 per cent quota to women in new central government recruitments.
Under “Shakti ka Samman”, the Centre’s contribution to the monthly pay of ASHA, anganwadi and mid-day meal workers would be doubled. Under “Adhikar Maitri”, an “adhikar maitri” would be appointed in every panchayat to serve as a para-legal functionary to educate women about their legal rights and assist them in their enforcement.
Under “Savitribai Phule Hostels” plan, the number of hostels for working women would be doubled, ensuring at least one such facility in each district of the country.
