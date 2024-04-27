Decide on plea against barring of women from CDS exam: High Court to govt

ANI

New Delhi, April 26

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre through the Ministry of Defence and others to decide on a plea challenging a recruitment notification issued recently that excluded women from appearing in the examination to be conducted for the IMA, INA and IAF.

Petitioner Kush Kalra, through a plea, stated that the notification issued for the recruitment unjustifiably excludes females from appearing in the examination to be conducted for the IMA, INA and IAF solely on the grounds of their gender.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had invited applications related to the Ministry of Defence on December 20, 2023, for graduates. The notification was meant for the recruitment in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy of the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) and Officers Training Academy (OTA) through the Combined Defence Services (CDS). The examination was held on April 21, 2024.

The Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, after noting the submissions, directed the Ministry of Defence to decide a representation demanding that women should be allowed to join the Army, Navy and Air Force through CDS exams within eight weeks.

Kalra’s plea stated, “The notification for the CDS exam dated December 20, 2023, explicitly said ‘the government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply’. However, it prohibits females from applying for the IMA, INA and the IAF by mentioning in point (b) (ii) on page 5 that ‘women candidates are being considered only for Short Service Commission at the OTA. They should indicate OTA as the only choice’.”

