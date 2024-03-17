 Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn't play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock file photo



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, March 16

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory asking all Internet and digital intermediary and social media platforms to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) software and algorithms do not permit any bias or threaten the integrity of the electoral process. The ministry has asked that untested and unreliable AI models should be made available to users in India only after appropriately labelling the possible inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated. The advisory comes three weeks after Google’s artificial intelligence platform Gemini generated “contentious” responses regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advisory to tech companies

  • Central government tells technology companies to keep tabs on misinformation and deepfakes.
  • The government’s advisory comes weeks after Google chatbot’s contentious reply on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • It states that unreliable AI models be released after labelling its possible unreliability.

The advisory said, “Mechanisms may be used to explicitly inform the users about the possible inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated.” The government has asked big companies to ensure that they did not permit synthetic creation, generation or modification of a text, audio, visual or audio-visual information in such a manner that such information may be used potentially as misinformation or deepfake.

The companies have been asked to identify if such information has been created, generated or modified using computer resource of the intermediary. Further, in case any changes are made by a user, the metadata should be so configured to enable identification of such user or computer resource.

The consequences of dealing with unlawful information shall include disabling of access or removal of such information, suspension or termination of access or usage rights of the user to their user account as the case may be and punishment under the applicable law.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Social Media


