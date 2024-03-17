Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, March 16

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory asking all Internet and digital intermediary and social media platforms to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) software and algorithms do not permit any bias or threaten the integrity of the electoral process. The ministry has asked that untested and unreliable AI models should be made available to users in India only after appropriately labelling the possible inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated. The advisory comes three weeks after Google’s artificial intelligence platform Gemini generated “contentious” responses regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The advisory said, “Mechanisms may be used to explicitly inform the users about the possible inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated.” The government has asked big companies to ensure that they did not permit synthetic creation, generation or modification of a text, audio, visual or audio-visual information in such a manner that such information may be used potentially as misinformation or deepfake.

The companies have been asked to identify if such information has been created, generated or modified using computer resource of the intermediary. Further, in case any changes are made by a user, the metadata should be so configured to enable identification of such user or computer resource.

The consequences of dealing with unlawful information shall include disabling of access or removal of such information, suspension or termination of access or usage rights of the user to their user account as the case may be and punishment under the applicable law.

