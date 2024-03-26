Every woman deserves dignity, says Kangana Ranaut on row over Congress leaders derogatory comments

PTI

Chandigarh, March 26

Every woman, irrespective of her background and profession, deserves dignity, actor Kangana Ranaut said on Tuesday, adding that she was particularly pained by Congress leaders' comments on Mandi from where she is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.

Mandi is often referred to as “chota Kashi” the world over, Ranaut told reporters outside the Chandigarh airport.

Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with derogatory comments on Ranaut and Mandi posted on their social media handles.

“Whatever be the profession of a woman, be it a teacher, actress, journalist, politician or a sex worker, all of them deserve dignity. I'm pained especially because of the deplorable comments made about Mandi... All of us who come from Mandi have been hurt by the comments,” Ranaut said.

Asked whether she plans to take any action against the two Congress leaders, she said she had been called to Delhi by BJP president J P Nadda and would respond only after meeting him.

“I have to maintain the dignity of the party. I can't walk before it. I have to walk with them and follow their instructions.”

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Election Commission demanding strict action against Shrinate and Ahir for their comments against Ranaut.

“National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr H S Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women.#RespectWomen,” the NCW said in a post on Monday.

Ranaut, 37, had earlier hit out at Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity.

“Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in 'Queen' to a seductive spy in 'Dhaakad', from a goddess in 'Manikarnika' to a demon in 'Chandramukhi', from a prostitute in 'Rajjo' to a revolutionary leader in 'Thalaivii',” Ranaut tweeted.

Shrinate clarified that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made the inappropriate post.

“As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened,” she said.

Ahir, state joint co-ordinator of Kisan Congress, also made derogatory remarks against Ranaut.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Social Media