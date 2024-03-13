Foreign Secy Kwatra gets extension for six months

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been given an extension of six months by the government till October 31, 2024.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday “approved the extension in service of Kwatra, who is a 1988 batch IFS officer, as Foreign Secretary for a period of six months beyond April 30, 2024, up to October 31, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier in public interest”.

Kwatra was supposed to retire on April 30, 2024.

