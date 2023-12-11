Invent machine that can count cash faster, vice president tells IIT Dhanbad students over Congress MP's cash haul recovery

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Referring to the exhaustive operation being undertaken by income tax and State Bank of India (SBI) officials of counting seized cash from premises of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in Ranchi, Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged students of IIT Dhanbad to invent a machine that can count cash faster.

Addressing the convocation of the institution in Dhanbad, the vice president said, "I urge all of you to invent a machine that can count money at fast rate. After seeing the plight of the bank manager (involved in the money counting operation), it occurred to me that I should urge all of you to catalyse such a mechanism."

Dhankhar went on to add that the country's ecosystem is clear that corruption has no place on it and it is no more a mean to seek favours.

"Power corridors have been neutralised of corrupt elements. Earlier people thought that they are above law and therefore it will not reach them. Nobody can escape law now," he said.

The raids being carried out by the income tax department on properties linked to Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu have been going on for a week now.

The income tax department has so far recovered cash worth over Rs 355 crore during a series of raids on an Odisha-based distillery group on charges of tax evasion.

