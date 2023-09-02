 Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

Ex-prez Ram Nath Kovind



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 1

The government on Friday set up a committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind to examine the feasibility of “one nation, one election”, prompting opposition INDIA bloc leaders to hammer out possibilities of early Lok Sabha elections, otherwise scheduled for April-May 2024.

Past committees that favoured idea

1983: EC, in its annual report, backs simultaneous LS and Assembly polls

1999: Law Commission, in its 170th report, backs the idea

2015: Parliament panel on law and justice favours ‘one nation, one election’

2017: Niti Aayog’s discussion paper supports the idea

2018: Law Commission gives roadmap for achieving ‘one nation, one election’

2021: Parliamentary panel on law and justice again in favour of the proposal

The move follows scheduling of a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 amid a buzz of possible agenda on simultaneous polls though there is no official word on the issue.

Hours after the Centre formed the panel today and BJP president JP Nadda formally called on Kovind to deliberate on the agenda, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urged opposition cadres to be alert and ready.

No need to be nervous

There is no need to be nervous because India is the mother of democracy. I will share the agenda of the special session in a few days.

Pralhad Joshi, Parl Minister

“The BJP wants to change the country’s history. Our aim is to strengthen India and ensure everyone’s welfare. We are moving fast on our agenda. Elections to the Lok Sabha can be held early and we have to be alert,” said Kumar, adding that possibilities of early elections were discussed at the meeting of INDIA leaders in Mumbai today.

Government sources here said a former CJI, a former CEC and a former Cabinet Secretary were likely to be put on the panel with Kovind. The committee would explore technical feasibility of the matter and attempt forging a political consensus with a former President helming it. It would mainly build on existing recommendations favouring simultaneous elections, a matter examined by many panels in the past.

For the BJP, the commitment to one nation, one election is not new. It was part of the party’s 2014 Lok Sabha election manifesto. What is new is the renewed vigour to push the agenda ahead of five state elections and the 2024 General Election.

Upon re-election in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attempted to build a consensus around simultaneous polls. But an all-party meeting he convened to discuss the issue was widely boycotted by opposition top guns.

Ruling party stalwarts Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Sarma among others welcomed the constitution of the panel, a move with which the BJP seeks to drive the narrative in an election year.

INDIA leaders said they were united and described the government’s latest move as an “attempt to divert attention from key issues concerning the people”.

So far as the core issue goes, it’s not new to India. The first three general elections (1952, 1957 and 1962) were held simultaneously. Premature dissolution of some Legislative Assemblies in 1968 and 1969 disrupted the practice.

#Lok Sabha #Ram Nath Kovind

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

3
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

4
Jalandhar

‘Bill Liyao, Inaam Pao’ scheme to start from today

5
India

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ‘as far as possible’, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol wishes mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pictures

7
India

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

8
India

When a customer asked for UPI QR code, this woman vegetable vendor did this

9
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

10
Lifestyle

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will fight LS elections together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA passes resolution

Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution

Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...

Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Security beefed up for summit, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Ward Watch Ward No 12: Sanitation, unpaved streets major issues in Ward No. 12

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University Polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

Make plan to cut air pollution in Gurugram, HSPCB chief tells MC

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3