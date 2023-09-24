Kovind-led panel to seek parties' views on '1 nation, 1 poll'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

Led by former President Ramnath Kovind, the panel on “one nation, one election” on Saturday decided to invite political parties and the Law Commission to solicit their views on synchronised polls across India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari attended the meeting, an official release said. Senior advocate Harish Salve joined the meeting virtually while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the single largest party in the Opposition, was not present at the meeting, it said. After being named, Chowdhury had declined to serve on the committee.

The Centre on September 2 notified a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind on “one nation, one election” to explore the possibility of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state Legislative Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats across India.

