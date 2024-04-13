LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

The Congress on Saturday finalised the names of a few Lok Sabha candidates from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh at a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee here.

The CEC meeting for Himachal Pradesh was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla were the others present in the meeting.

The Haryana CEC was attended, besides the top party leaders, by PCC chief Uday Bhan, ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, and Kumari Selja.

The party has finalised the following candidates from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh:

PUNJAB

Gurjit Aujla--Amritsar

Dharamvira Gandhi--Patiala

Amar Singh--Fatehgarh Saheb

Charanjit Channi--Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira--Sangrur

Anandpur Saheb seats held over, Sonia Gandhi to take final call

HARYANA

Deepender Hooda from Rohtak, Kumari Selja from Sirsa and Varun Mullana from Ambala

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi and Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla

CHANDIGARH

Manish Tewari

