LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

New Delhi, April 13
The Congress on Saturday finalised the names of a few Lok Sabha candidates from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh at a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee here.
The CEC meeting for Himachal Pradesh was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla were the others present in the meeting.
The Haryana CEC was attended, besides the top party leaders, by PCC chief Uday Bhan, ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, and Kumari Selja.
The party has finalised the following candidates from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh:
PUNJAB
Gurjit Aujla--Amritsar
Dharamvira Gandhi--Patiala
Amar Singh--Fatehgarh Saheb
Charanjit Channi--Jalandhar
Sukhpal Khaira--Sangrur
Anandpur Saheb seats held over, Sonia Gandhi to take final call
HARYANA
Deepender Hooda from Rohtak, Kumari Selja from Sirsa and Varun Mullana from Ambala
HIMACHAL PRADESH
Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi and Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla
CHANDIGARH
Manish Tewari
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Anandpur Sahib #Congress #Lok Sabha #Mallikarjun Kharge #Mandi #Sonia Gandhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel
For days, Iranian officials have been threatening to ‘slap’ ...
India in touch with Iran to secure release of 17 Indians on board container ship seized by Iranian forces, say officials
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized MSC Aries on Saturday mor...
CBI files FIR against 2nd biggest electoral bond buyer Megha Engineering in alleged bribery case
Eight officials of NISP and NMDC and two officials of MECON ...
LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi
Anandpur Sahib seat held over, Sonia Gandhi to take final ca...
Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal
Vikas Bagga was shot in the head from a close range by two u...