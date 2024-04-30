Mumbai court issues summons to cricketer Prithvi Shaw on social media influencer's plea

Mumbai, April 30
A sessions court here on Tuesday issued summons to Prithvi Shaw on a plea filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill, challenging orders of a magistrate in connection with her complaint against the cricketer.
A metropolitan court in Andheri earlier this month ordered a police enquiry on Gill's plea seeking an FIR against Shaw for allegedly molesting her at a pub.
It had, however, rejected another plea of Gill seeking action against police for failing to register a case on her complaint against Shaw and his friend.
Aggrieved with both the orders, the social media influencer filed a review application before a sessions court in Malad here.
The order passed by the metropolitan magistrate on April 3 is irregular and illegal and that court has “gravely erred” in passing it, claimed Gill's review application, filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan.
On Tuesday, additional sessions judge D G Dhoble issued summons to Shaw.
The court also issued summons to the airport police here, who did not register a case when Gill had first approached them.
The matter will be next heard on June 6.
Gill was arrested in February 2023 along with some others in connection with an attack on Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel. She is currently out on bail.
After being granted bail in the case, Gill had approached the airport police station in Andheri with a complaint of molestation against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and others.
She later moved the magistrate court after the police did not register a case against the cricketer.
In her complaint, Gill had sought registration of an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (molestation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav for allegedly assaulting her with a bat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply
The bench asks Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to reply...
Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet
The 2 women were subsequently stripped naked and paraded bef...
India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain
Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s provisional squ...
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...