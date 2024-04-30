 Mumbai court issues summons to cricketer Prithvi Shaw on social media influencer's plea : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Mumbai court issues summons to cricketer Prithvi Shaw on social media influencer's plea

Mumbai court issues summons to cricketer Prithvi Shaw on social media influencer's plea

A metropolitan court in Andheri earlier this month ordered a police enquiry on Sapna Gill's plea seeking an FIR against Shaw for allegedly molesting her at a pub

Prithvi Shaw. PTI file

Prithvi Shaw. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, April 30

A sessions court here on Tuesday issued summons to Prithvi Shaw on a plea filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill, challenging orders of a magistrate in connection with her complaint against the cricketer.

A metropolitan court in Andheri earlier this month ordered a police enquiry on Gill's plea seeking an FIR against Shaw for allegedly molesting her at a pub.

It had, however, rejected another plea of Gill seeking action against police for failing to register a case on her complaint against Shaw and his friend.

Aggrieved with both the orders, the social media influencer filed a review application before a sessions court in Malad here.

The order passed by the metropolitan magistrate on April 3 is irregular and illegal and that court has “gravely erred” in passing it, claimed Gill's review application, filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan.

On Tuesday, additional sessions judge D G Dhoble issued summons to Shaw.

The court also issued summons to the airport police here, who did not register a case when Gill had first approached them.

The matter will be next heard on June 6.

Gill was arrested in February 2023 along with some others in connection with an attack on Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel. She is currently out on bail.

After being granted bail in the case, Gill had approached the airport police station in Andheri with a complaint of molestation against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and others.

She later moved the magistrate court after the police did not register a case against the cricketer.

In her complaint, Gill had sought registration of an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (molestation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav for allegedly assaulting her with a bat.

