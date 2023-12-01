Navy orders board of inquiry into death of woman Agniveer trainee in Mumbai

PTI

New Delhi, December 1

The Navy has ordered a high-level probe into the death of a woman Agniveer trainee at a naval facility in Mumbai with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar describing the incident as “unfortunate”.

The 20-year-old woman from Kerala, undergoing Naval training at INS Hamla in Mumbai, allegedly died by suicide on Monday.

“It is an unfortunate incident. We have taken note of it. A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered into it,” Admiral Kumar said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the incident.

The deceased was identified as Aparna V Nair.

Officials said initial indications suggested that she ended her life due to personal reasons.

The Navy Chief said several measures are being taken to address stress-related issues among the naval personnel.

The measures, he said, included appointment of psychologists in various units.

“We have instituted many measures to assist personnel in distress. We have already instituted a 24X7 help-line. We have also taken up with the government (an initiative) for appointing psychologists in the formations. We are going to appoint them,” he said.

#Agniveers #Kerala #Mumbai