NewsClick founder sent to 10-day judicial custody

PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent to 10-day judicial custody NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty, arrested in a case registered under the UAPA. PTI

Sikkim: 2 bodies of Armymen found

New Delhi: Bodies of two more Army jawans, who were washed away in the Sikkim floods, have been recovered while 90 persons, including 14 jawans, are still missing. With this, the death toll for the Army is now 10 . Meanwhile, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita has said operational preparedness of the Army along the border with China in Sikkim remains “undiluted”. tns

Bidhuri skips House committee meeting

New Delhi: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was scheduled to appear before the Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee on Tuesday in connection with his controversial remarks against the BSP's Danish Ali, excused himself from the appearance citing prior engagements, sources said. A Gujjar by caste, Bidhuri has been drafted in by the BJP for poll work in Tonk, a district in poll-bound Rajasthan.

#Sikkim