Not just Dalit leader, Ambedkar belongs to entire nation, says CJI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Noting that BR Ambedkar was not just a leader of the Dalit community, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said he identified himself as a part of the nation’s mainstream and belonged to the entire nation.

“Dr Ambedkar belongs to everyone. He is not a leader of (just) untouchables… he represents the entire nation. His efforts to mobilise people for social justice ... Social justice is not a project of the marginalised alone,” the CJI said, adding there were profound reasons why he was being discussed and his statue has been unveiled on the Supreme Court premises.

Addressing a working session to commemorate 100 years of Ambedkar’s enrolment as an advocate, the CJI said, “He identified himself as part of mainstream and attempted to reform it. The statue represents the abiding sense of equality with liberty and fraternity.”

Highlighting his tireless efforts to mobilise people for social justice, the CJI said Ambedkar’s statue in the Supreme Court symbolised a steadfast commitment to equality, liberty and fraternity.

#Dalits #Justice DY Chandrachud