Order not followed, MP court attaches SDM office furniture

PTI

Vidisha (MP), April 26

A court in Vidisha district has attached the chair and other official movable properties of Sironj SDM for not complying with its last year’s order to compensate five persons whose land was acquired in 2011 for road construction.

In December 2023, the five persons had moved the district court at Sironj claiming that they were not paid adequate compensation. District judge Surendra Meshram in March gave the government authorities a last chance to execute the order, said a lawyer.