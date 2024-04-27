Order not followed, MP court attaches SDM office furniture

Vidisha (MP), April 26
A court in Vidisha district has attached the chair and other official movable properties of Sironj SDM for not complying with its last year’s order to compensate five persons whose land was acquired in 2011 for road construction.
In December 2023, the five persons had moved the district court at Sironj claiming that they were not paid adequate compensation. District judge Surendra Meshram in March gave the government authorities a last chance to execute the order, said a lawyer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips