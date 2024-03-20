PM: Committed to combating piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean region

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, March 19
“India is committed to protecting the freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region,” posted PM Narendra Modi on X in response to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s gratitude to the Indian Navy for its successful rescue operation in the Arabian Sea that rid a hijacked merchant vessel of pirates and freed 17 crew members, including seven Bulgarians.
“Appreciate your message, President. We are happy that seven Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon,” said PM Modi after Radev expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the brave action of the Indian Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship “Ruen” and its crew.
Earlier, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel had expressed gratitude to the Indian Navy for its successful rescue operation in the Arabian Sea.
“That’s what friends are for,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had replied to his Bulgarian counterpart’s post on X. “I express my gratitude to the Indian Navy for the successful operation to rescue the hijacked vessel Ruen and its crew members, including seven Bulgarian nationals. Thank you for support and great effort. We continue to work together to protect the lives of the crew,” read Gabriel’s post on X.
