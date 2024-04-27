Political interest over nation’s: High Court raps Kejri

New Delhi: The Delhi HC has rapped AAP govt over no books in MCD schools, saying Kejriwal as CM post arrest puts political interest over nation’s. PTI
Brij Bhushan’s plea for further probe junked
New Delhi: A court dismissed WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan’s plea seeking further probe into a harassment case against him.
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips