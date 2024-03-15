‘Position unchanged’: New Zealand after Canada protests remarks on Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, MarcH 14
The New Zealand government has clarified comments made by its Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Winston Peters in India on the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case after Canada lodged objections.
“New Zealand’s position on the allegations remains unchanged. If they are proven correct, then that would be of serious concern. The minister’s point is that this is an ongoing criminal investigation. It needs to run its course before clear conclusions can be drawn,” said John Tulloch, spokesperson for the Deputy PM.
In India, Peters had said there was no conclusive evidence or findings from the Canadian Government that validated the involvement of Indian agents in Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s murder in Surrey in June last year.
Speaking here, Peters said, “Well, I wasn’t here, it was handled by the previous government. But sometimes when you’re hearing Five Eyes information, you’re hearing it and saying nothing. You don’t know the value or the quality of it, but you’re pleased to have it. As a trained lawyer, I look okay, so where’s the case? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the finding right here, right now? Well, there isn’t one.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them