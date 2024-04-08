Rahul asks people to share feedback on Congress manifesto

New Delhi, April 7
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls has been hailed by many as “revolutionary”, and urged people to share their feedback on the document through social media.
He posted a video on Instagram in which he made the appeal. “I made this video last night at 12.30 am, but my team thought it was too late to post. So I’m posting it now because the message is still relevant,” Gandhi said in the post accompanying the video, which was released around 10 am.
“The Congress manifesto is the voice of every Indian, share your thoughts on social media,” he said. He thanked people for their suggestions which he said helped shape the manifesto.
