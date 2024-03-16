Supreme Court to hear 237 petitions against CAA on Tuesday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up 237 petitions against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the recently notified CAA Rules on March 19.

A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said the petitions against the CAA would be heard along with interlocutory applications seeking a stay on the implementation of the CAA on Tuesday after senior counsel Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter on behalf of the Indian Union Muslim League, one of the petitioners against the CAA. He said when the CAA was passed in 2019, there was no question of stay as the Rules had not been notified. “But now just before elections, the Rules have been notified. Please list it. If citizenship is granted now, then it cannot be reversed,” Sibal submitted.

