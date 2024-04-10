 Sikhs won’t forget ’84 riots: PM Narendra Modi in Pilibhit : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Sikhs won’t forget ’84 riots: PM Narendra Modi in Pilibhit

Sikhs won’t forget ’84 riots: PM Narendra Modi in Pilibhit

Reaches out to community that constitutes major vote bank in UP’s Terai region

Sikhs won’t forget ’84 riots: PM Narendra Modi in Pilibhit

PM Narendra Modi being felicitated in Balaghat. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 9

Ahead of April 19 first phase polling in Uttar Pradesh’s key segment Pilibhit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an outreach to the Sikhs in the region asking if anyone can forget what the Congress “did to the community in 1984”.

In strong references to the massacre that left nearly 2,800 Sikhs dead in Delhi and over 3,350 in other parts of India, the Prime Minister took on rivals Congress and Samajwadi Party recalling the tragedy that unfolded in the aftermath of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination on October 31, 1984.

“The country can never forget what the Congress did to the Sikhs in 1984. The Samajwadi Party is today supporting the Congress. It is the BJP alone that continues to stand in solidarity with our Sikh friends,” Modi said in a maiden election rally in Pilibhit, where the BJP has fielded turncoat and ex-UPA minister Jitin Prasada as its candidate, dropping sitting MP Varun Gandhi, the grandson of late Indira Gandhi.

Speaking to the voters in the northern UP town located in Terai, Modi said, “The Congress fomented the 1984 riots which led to the tragic massacres of Sikhs.”

“The BJP government on the other hand is standing rock solid with the Sikh community. We worked to open the Kartarpur Corridor enabling lakhs of Sikh devotees to visit Kartarpur Sahib across the border. We announced that December 26 would be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ in the memory of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons who sacrificed their lives for their principles,” said the PM.

He listed other Sikh outreaches by the BJP-led NDA dispensation, including the celebration of Guru Nanak’s 550th Parkash Purb; Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th and Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th Parkash Purbs.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, the PM said the opposition party has no qualms about disrespecting the national legends.

“The Congress and SP leaders have time for foreign holidays but no time to offer respects at the Sardar Patel statue in Kevadia. What else can we expect from the INDIA bloc parties that are hell bent on dividing India?” Modi asked. He also countered the opposition offensive on farmers’ issue saying under previous governments, the farmers were forced to beg for what was theirs.

“We have given the rightful dues to sugarcane farmers of the region,” Modi said, further assailing the Congress and SP for not attending the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya.

“INDIA bloc leaders disrespected Lord Ram by not attending the ceremony to consecrate his idol in Ayodhya,” said the PM.

At another rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat later on Tuesday, the PM said the opposition INDIA bloc had come together “not to stop Modi but to stop the development of India.”

Pilibhit, where the PM campaigned today, houses a large Sikh community, including many migrants from Punjab. This explains BJP’s past strategy of fielding Maneka Gandhi, a Sikh, from the segment.

Maneka won Pilibhit for the first time in 1989 on the ticket of Janata Dal. She lost the seat in 1991 but won again in 1996, retaining the constituency in 1998 and 1999 as an Independent and in 2004 and 2014 as a BJP candidate.

In 2009 and 2019, Maneka’s son Varun Gandhi won Pilibhit.

Maneka is the sitting Sultanpur MP and the senior most (eight terms) in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Late on Tuesday night, the PM also held a road show in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

Keen contest

While the BJP has dropped sitting MP Varun Gandhi and fielded turncoat Jitin Prasada, the BSP has fielded Anis Ahmad Khan and SP Bhagwat Gangwar. The SP got Pilibhit as part of the UP seat-sharing deal with the Congress

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Sikhs #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

2
Haryana

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

3
India

Maharashtra Opposition seals Lok Sabha poll deal; Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10

4
India

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of targeted Pakistan killings by India

5
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

6
Diaspora

‘Buta Singh Gill was a good man, would help Indians in Canada without looking for anything in return’

7
Haryana

Another jolt to JJP as former MLA Satvinder quits party

8
Punjab

AAP files complaint against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for violating EC directions during poll campaign

9
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

10
J & K

BJP used Kashmiri Pandits' pain as 'weapon' to garner votes across India: Mehbooba Mufti

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, among 4, arrested with heroin in Shimla

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...

Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Tihar Jail had cited security reasons


Cities

View All

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Smuggler held with 395 gm opium near border in Amritsar

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk, High Court informed

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Day 1 of Navratri: Devotees donate over Rs 21 lakh, 247 gm silver at 3 temples in Panchkula

Girl dies after tiff with friend in Sector 35 park in Chandigarh

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture