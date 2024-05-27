Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court reserves order on Bibhav Kumar's bail

New Delhi, May 27
A magisterial court on Monday reserved till 4 pm its order on the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.
Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13.
He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24.
Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after hearing the arguments.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court raps civic body, says it doesn't have faith in state machinery
Court asks Rajkot Municipal Corporation whether it had turne...
Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police
The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...
Karnataka sex scandal: Will appear before SIT on May 31, says Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna
In a video statement, Revanna says he has ‘faith in court an...
Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds
The top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to t...
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...