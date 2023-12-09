 Sweet dilemma: Centre's directive on ethanol irks sugar mills; government says committed to blending targets : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Sweet dilemma: Centre's directive on ethanol irks sugar mills; government says committed to blending targets
Explainer

Sweet dilemma: Centre's directive on ethanol irks sugar mills; government says committed to blending targets

Centre had asked sugar mills and distilleries to refrain from utilising sugarcane juice or sugar syrup for ethanol production

Sweet dilemma: Centre's directive on ethanol irks sugar mills; government says committed to blending targets

Photo for representation



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, December 9

The Centre’s decision on the use of ‘sugarcane juice and sugar syrup’ for ethanol production in the 2023-24 supply year appears to have caused much unhappiness among mill owners and distillers. 

The government on Thursday issued a directive instructing all sugar mills and distilleries to refrain from utilising sugarcane juice or sugar syrup for ethanol production in the ethanol supply year (ESY) 2023-24, effective immediately, to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and keep prices under check.

However, the use of ‘B-molasses’ for ethanol production in 2023-24 is allowed, a move that was welcomed by sugar industry bodies. “Supply of ethanol from existing offers received by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) from B-Heavy molasses will continue,” according to reports.

The government has already banned export of sugar.

Rising sugar prices

The decision to curb the use of sugarcane for ethanol production was led by an increase in domestic prices of sugar in the pre-election year as compared to last year. Experts say sugar prices may drop by “at least 5%” due to the move.

India is the world’s second-largest sugar producer and also a major exporter.

The ban is one of the measures being taken by the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to keep a check on prices of food items and boost availability in the domestic market.

However, the move also saw shares of sugar and ethanol manufacturers decline in the stock markets this week.

Ethanol programme on track   

Sugarcane and its by-products like B molasses are the major source of ethanol production in India. Other sources for producing ethanol are corn, rice and barley. 

Reports quoting industry majors say that the decision may impact investments worth around Rs 50,000 crore—that is the money put in by millers and distillers for setting up and enhancing the capacities of ethanol production plants.

Amid reports of mill owners expressing unhappiness and predicting losses, sources say the government is considering buying extra corn at the MSP to keep up the supply of raw material. 

Officials also add that the decision will not impact the country’s ethanol blending programme. MoPNG secretary Pankaj Jain was quoted as saying that the government planned to achieve 15% blending in petrol in 2023-24 and 20% by FY25-26.

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) (the apex body of all cooperative sugar mills and distilleries from across the country) said the “sudden implementation of this rule will disrupt the industry and tarnish the image of India in the international market as the country is leading the movement for green energy and fuel with a thrust on using ethanol”.

“We have written to PM Narendra Modi and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. We expect to get an appointment next week to discuss the crucial issue. The objective behind the decision, to ensure there is no shortage of sugar, is ideal and in the interest of the nation but is curbing ethanol production the only way? We are going to suggest measures to ensure there is sufficient stock of sugar in India, one of which is of course allowing import for some time,” NFCSF MD Prakash Naiknavare was quoted as saying.

Environment-friendly ethanol

Ethanol blending helps India save on import of crude oil and foreign currency reserves.

It also protects the environment from the burning of fossil fuels.

Speaking on World Environment Day in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called ethanol as one of the major priorities of 21st century India.

The country will achieve the target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2025, he also said.

The earlier target was 2030.

Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) started selling E20 petrol in February 2023 and it is currently being sold at more than 1,900 retail outlets across the country.

The government is promoting biofuels with the broader objectives of reducing import dependency, generating employment, providing better remuneration to farmers, for associated environmental benefits, promoting better waste management practices, etc, say officials.  

E20 blending in petrol was introduced with aims like reducing the country's oil import cost, energy security, lower carbon emission and better air quality. It is projected that by 2025, the use of E20 fuel will contribute to the reduction of more than 200 lakh tonnes of GHGs.

 


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canada doubles money foreign students must show in bank a/c

2
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

3
Ludhiana

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

4
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal’s statue installed alongside ex-deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal’s at Killianwali village

5
Punjab

High Court tells Punjab to stop salaries of two top bureaucrats till they comply with court order

6
India

Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha

7
India

'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

8
J & K

‘Badalta Kashmir’: Valley rappers set internet on fire with rap song; watch video

9
India

Odisha I-T raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on; PM Modi slams Congress

10
Punjab

At 74.25K, Punjab has highest number of soldiers' widows

Don't Miss

View All
Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform 'garba' at New York's Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Expecting first child, cop’s wife shattered
J & K

Expecting first child, slain Srinagar inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's wife shattered

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Top News

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged

25 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter was staged

Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...

India’s GDP growth is reflection of transformative reforms of last 10 years: PM Modi

India's GDP growth is reflection of transformative reforms of last 10 years: Modi

Was addressing the 'Infinity Forum 2.0' conference at the GI...

Odisha cash haul set to be ‘highest-ever’ with Rs 290 crore seizure

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament Question on Hamas, calls for inquiry

Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament Question on Hamas, calls for inquiry

The unstarred question No 980, titled 'Declaration of Hamas ...

NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS terror conspiracy case

NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS terror conspiracy case

The terrorist organisations had recruited like-minded youth ...


Cities

View All

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Five nations show interest in expanding trade ties with Punjab

PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Janta Khana not available at Amritsar railway station

Akal Takht panel to meet today to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy petition, release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Decomposed body of woman found inside flat in south Delhi

Decomposed body of woman found inside flat in south Delhi

Delhi: Two arrested for firing at house over monetary dispute with its owner

2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Supreme Court notice to Lieutenant-Governor on plea for health scheme fund release

Art, culture play key role in shaping society: PM

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Three lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Act tough against those involved in illegal sand mining, says DC

MC polls: Congress likely to face litmus test in Jalandhar West wards

Cops swing into action, register FIR after 3 days

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth ~22.5 cr seized

Drug racket run from jail exposed, 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22.5 cr seized

City most prone to cyber crime, tops CPs in virtual offences

Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab's Mohali

Vacate illegally constructed building in 7 days, hospital told

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association