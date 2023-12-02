TMC demands discussion on leaking of Ethics Committee report on Mahua Moitra to media

Tribune News Service

TMC representatives on Saturday told at an all-party meeting that a discussion may be held on the floor of the House with regard to the issue of leaking the Ethics Committee’s report on Mahua Moitra to the media.

Reports of Parliamentary committees should not be made public so brazenly until tabled on the floor of the House. However, the latest report of the Ethics Committee is already exposed to media. Some MPs are under suspension and we are seeing reports in the media that one member who belongs to our party is going to be expelled shortly.

A discussion on the floor of the House may be held on this issue. The House have the right to take its decision only after this discussion is held, TMC representatives Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien said this during the meeting called by the government in view of the commencement of the Winter Session of the Parliament from Monday.

The report in question recommending Moitra’s expulsion for her alleged misdemeanor has been listed for tabling in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The TMC leaders also demanded that the “three major criminal bills” should not be passed this session. “These bills have major ramifications. Do not bulldoze”, Bandyopadhyay and O’Brien said.

Stating that the federal structure of the country was under threat, the two TMC leaders said issues pertaining to MNREGA dues, health funds and interference in states’ affairs by the Centre must be allowed to be raised in the House.

Union government must also allow discussion on unemployment of youth and price rise, the TMC said.

The TMC representatives said they wanted Parliament to run so that the government can be held accountable. Government must not run away like it has been doing in the past, the two opposition MPs said.

Accusing the government of reducing all party meetings before Parliament session “to a waste of time”, TMC said that in the last session bills, that were not shared at the all party meeting, were secretly added in the middle of the session.