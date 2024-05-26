‘You take care of your country’, Arvind Kejriwal snubs ex-Pak minister

PTI

New Delhi, May 25

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today chastised former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain after he called for the defeat of “forces of hate and extremism” in the Lok Sabha election, saying the polls were India’s internal matter and it will not tolerate interference by the “biggest sponsors of terrorism”.

In the sixth of the seven-phase elections, 58 parliamentary constituencies, including seven in Delhi, went to polls on Saturday.

After casting his vote, Kejriwal, who is the AAP’s national convenor, shared a picture on X of his family showing fingers marked in ink, and said he voted against “dictatorship, inflation and unemployment”.

Sharing Kejriwal’s post on X with the hashtags “MorePower” and “IndiaElection2024”, Hussain said, “May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism.” Minutes after Hussain’s post, Kejriwal hit back at him, saying his post was unnecessary.

“Chaudhry Sahib, the people of my country and I are fully capable of handling our issues. Your comment is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country,” Kejriwal said on X. In another post, he said the elections were India’s internal matter and the country would “not tolerate interference by the biggest sponsors of terrorism”.

Responding to Kejriwal’s posts, Hussain said, “CM sb! Indeed electioneering is your own issue but hope you will appreciate extremism be it in Pakistan or India is a borderless phenomenon and dangerous for everyone be it BD (Bangladesh), India or Pak so everyone with some conscience must be concerned... (sic).”

Hitting out at Kejriwal, the BJP said Pakistan has also jumped in support of the AAP leader’s politics of corruption.

