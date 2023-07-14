1.62L pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 13

At least 1,6061 pilgrims visited the Amarnath holy cave shrine on Thursday, taking the total number till date to 1,62,569.

As many as 33 pilgrims from Nepal and two from the US also performed the pilgrimage, a spokesperson said. The pilgrimage was halted for five days when the Jammu-Srinagar highway was shut due to landslides in Ramban.

