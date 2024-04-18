3 lakh pilgrims visit Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 17

Over 3 lakh pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi shrine during the nine days festivities of Navratri. The 9-day long prayers organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) at the holy shrine also concluded on Wednesday.

“To ensure accessibility and inclusivity for all devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine regardless of their physical abilities, the Shrine Board has been continuing providing free pony, battery car service and assistance in darshans to Divyang pilgrims during Navratri,” Board’s Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg said.

Elaborate decorations with exquisite fresh flowers of varied varieties brought from various parts of the country and abroad, traditional motifs and ornate lighting captivated the hearts of devotees who thronged the shrine during the festivities.

“Besides, the Board had also made impressive arrangements for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, including round-the-clock water and power supply all along the tracks and in the Bhawan area, sanitation, medicare and availability of special fast related food at the catering outlets of the Board. The Board also made arrangements for free food for the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg, Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat. For the ease and comfort of pilgrims, facilities like battery operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services were available through both online and offline modes,” an official spokesperson said.

Other special features were religious songs performances by the renowned artists such as Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Lakhwinder Wadali, Akriti Kakkar, Sagar Bhatia, Roshan Prince among others.

