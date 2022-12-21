3 LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar, December 20
Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the police said.
Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said two of the three slain terrorists have been identified and were involved in civilian killings.
He said one of the slain ultra was Lateef Lone, who was allegedly involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat, while the other terrorist was identified as Umer Nazir, who was involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal.
Giving details of the encounter, a police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of terrorists.
The search operation turned into an encounter, the official said, adding three LeT ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces.
An AK-47 rifle and two pistols were seized from the encounter site. — PTI
