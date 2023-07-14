3 non-locals hurt as ultras open fire at Shopian village

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 13

Three non-locals were injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday evening.

Two pistol-borne masked men entered a rented accommodation at Gagraen village, where non-local workers were staying, at 8.45 pm.

They opened indiscriminate fire on three labourers, leaving them grievously wounded, a police officer told The Tribune. The injured were shifted to a nearby district hospital, from where they were referred to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

The injured were identified as Anmol Kumar, Hiralal Yadav and Pintoo Kumar, all residents of Supaul district in Bihar. The victims suffered multiple bullet wounds, the police officer said. However, all were conscious and responsive at the time of being referred to Srinagar, he added. Doctors said none of the victims suffered injuries to vital organs.

After the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers. Condemning the attack, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah wished the injured a speedy recovery. “I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured,” he tweeted.

Demanding stern punishment to the attackers, BJP’s J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said: “Strongly denounce the attack on unarmed non-local labourers. This reflects frustration on part of terrorists.”

