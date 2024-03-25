4 accused on the run land in police net

PTI

Srinagar, March 24

Four persons, who were evading police for several years in different cases, were arrested from the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Shah; Mohammad Rafiq Khatana, Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh and Babar Bashir Pala. He added that these four were evading arrest in connection with cases registered in 1998, 2011, 2014 and 2022, respectively.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar