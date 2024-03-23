AAP workers protest Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, detained

Srinagar, March 22
Shouting slogans in support of Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest in Srinagar on Friday against the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister in the alleged excide policy scam case.
While chanting slogans in favour of AAP, a group of party workers gathered near the Press Enclave in the city centre and attempted to march. However, the police thwarted the effort.
Several protesters were detained by the police. One of the protesters said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were targeting those who were not aligned with the BJP.
“Our leader Kejriwal has been arrested. It is a dark stain on democracy that a sitting Chief Minister has been put behind bars,” he said, before he was taken away by the police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...