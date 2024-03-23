AAP workers protest Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, detained

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 22

Shouting slogans in support of Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest in Srinagar on Friday against the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister in the alleged excide policy scam case.

While chanting slogans in favour of AAP, a group of party workers gathered near the Press Enclave in the city centre and attempted to march. However, the police thwarted the effort.

Several protesters were detained by the police. One of the protesters said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were targeting those who were not aligned with the BJP.

“Our leader Kejriwal has been arrested. It is a dark stain on democracy that a sitting Chief Minister has been put behind bars,” he said, before he was taken away by the police.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Kashmir #Srinagar