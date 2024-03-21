After poll win, will take up Maharashtra land deal: National Conference

Naseer Ganai

Srinagar, March 20

A controversy is brewing over Maharashtra state’s purchase of land in Budgam for Maharashtra Bhawan, with former CM Omar Abdullah stating that once the National Conference (NC) government comes to power after Assembly poll victory, it will relook at the deal.

The BJP is targeting Omar for what it claims is stirring up controversy. BJP leader Altaf Thakure said, “I believe Omar Abdullah is still living in a fool’s paradise and believes that Kashmir is perhaps Pakistan’s part. He has perhaps forgotten that on August 5, 2019, J&K’s full integration was done with the Union of India forever.”

Speaking in a rally in South Kashmir’s district of Kulgam, Omar said the government is constructing large buildings in Kashmir, creating rooms specifically for accommodating tourists. He expressed concern that these buildings would be used to host tourists who are currently staying in hotels, thereby threatening the livelihood of local hoteliers.

The Maharashtra Bhawan, set to be the first state Bhawan in the Valley, will be situated in Budgam, near Srinagar airport, spanning 2.5 acres. The Maharashtra Cabinet recently approved the land purchase, with the J&K government granting land transfer for Rs 8.16 crore. The Maharashtra Cabinet sanctioned the purchase of the land on Wednesday.

On June 11, 2023, during his visit to Kashmir, Shinde requested J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for land. “It will help showcase Maharashtra’s art, culture and food in Kashmir,” Shinde had said.

BJP’s J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur described Omar’s statement as direct provocation and a message to Maharastra government to ask all Kashmiris earning their livelihood there to flee.

