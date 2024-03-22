Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest shows ruling party’s ‘remarkable degree of nervousness’: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, March 22
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday said the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a “blot” on democracy, and shows the ruling party’s “remarkable degree of nervousness”.
The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said his party stands with Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party.
“Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy,” Abdullah said in a post on X.
Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor and chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested on Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Democracy #Jammu #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...