BJP has problems with families that oppose it: Omar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 21

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the BJP does not have a problem with dynastic politics but has issues with those families that oppose the saffron party. “I proudly say I oppose the BJP,” Omar said.

Abdullah cited the BJP’s tie-up with Chirag Paswan in Bihar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Raj Thackeray amid speculation of an alliance in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls and asked if these were not examples of ‘parivarvad’ or family politics.

“Didn’t they form an alliance in Bihar with Chirag Paswan? Isn’t that dynastic politics? Just a few days ago, Amit Shah met with Raj Thackeray. Isn’t that also dynastic politics?” Omar said, adding that the BJP has no objections with Parivarvad and opposes only those parties that oppose it.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked people of Kashmir to vote for BJP or any other party but end the monopoly of three dynastic parties including the Congress, National Conference and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by voting them out in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He accused these political parties of not allowing democracy to flourish in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah said that for the last 75 years after independence, the people of Kashmir were deprived of democracy, constitutional rights and benefits of Central schemes by these three dynastic political parties.

He said to strengthen democracy, the people of Kashmir should vote for BJP or any other party but teach the three political parties (Congress, NC and PDP) a lesson.

‘Still lot of time’

In response to a question about NC candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, Abdullah said the names will be announced at an appropriate time. “We will announce our candidates at the right time. Our constituencies are going to polls in the third, fourth and fifth phases. There is a lot of time left. Let's celebrate Eid first,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar