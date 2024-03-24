BJP pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 23

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today commemorated the Martyrdom Day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru by paying floral tributes to them in a programme held at the party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta accompanied by BJP NEM Priya Sethi and other senior party leaders remembered the life full of struggle of the youth icons.

While paying tributes to the martyrs, Kavinder Gupta said Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru have made the supreme sacrifice in the revered feet of Bharat Mata.

Their sacrifice, he said, inspired millions of people and fuelled the freedom struggle against the British rule. “Today we are able to breathe and roam in a free environment, as thousands of people laid down their lives, were butchered mercilessly and innocents, including children, suffered inhumane tortures but didn’t buckle up before the atrocities of foreign invaders. We must respect their sacrifices and never forget that they laid down their lives for our freedom,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Priya Sethi said our life is indebted to the supreme sacrifices made by these great martyrs. She said we must recognise and fight with full might with any force that plans to harm the sovereignty and integrity of our nation.

