Boat tragedy: Political parties suspend election campaign

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 16

Political parties suspended campaigning for the parliamentary elections in the wake of the boat capsize tragedy that left six persons dead. The National Conference (NC) candidate for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, suspended his campaigning for two days.

“This is a tragic day today for all of us and the bereaved families of the children. Prayers for the angelic souls and the families of the deceased,” Mehdi, an influential Shia leader, posted on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC), led by Sajad Lone, also suspended all election-related activities of the party. “Our hearts are with those enduring this loss. We stand together with the affected families in support and solidarity,” the party said.Lone is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Baramulla constituency in north Kashmir.

Had issued water level alert: DC The Srinagar DC Bhat says the administration had warned the people amid an increase in water levels of rivers and streams.

On Monday, people living near the embankments of the river were asked to remain cautious, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari, said there would be no political activity for the day in the Kashmir valley.

Relatives of one of the victims mourn in Srinagar. PTI

Meanwhile, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, when asked if the administration had warned the people in view of an increase in the water levels of rivers and streams in the Valley, said the authorities had issued an alert on Monday, asking people living near the embankments of the river to remain cautious. “The danger level of Jhelum in Ram Munshibagh is 18 feet. When the level crosses 10 feet, we issue an initial alert asking people living near the banks to remain cautious. (However), it was flowing below the danger level and the rain had also stopped around 10 pm last night,” he added.

Meanwhile, residents and CPM leader MY Tarigami questioned the delay in the construction of a foot bridge. “The prolonged construction of a footbridge, lingering for years, highlights a missed opportunity to prevent such tragedies,” Tarigami said.

An eyewitness said the boat hit one of the pillars of the under-construction bridge and split into two. “The government should tell how this bridge has not got completed for the past seven years. This is sheer injustice,” said a resident. People said media houses had raised the issue of the under construction bridge several times but the government didn’t do anything to complete it.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on X, “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I am constantly monitoring the situation.” NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, BJP’s J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari expressed condolences. (With PTI inputs)

Missed opportunity The prolonged construction of a footbridge highlights a missed opportunity to prevent such tragedies. — MY Tarigami, cpm leader Admn’s support A team of SDRF, Army and others is carrying out relief and rescue work. The administration is providing all possible help. — Manoj Sinha, L-G

