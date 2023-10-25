Chandigarh girl wins song contest in Katra

PTI

Jammu, October 24

Laisal Roy, a teenage girl from Chandigarh, won the All India Devotional Song Competition held at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Anmol Raja and Sukhjinder, both from Punjab, got the second and third positions.

The event was organised as part of the nine-day Navratri festival, chairman of the devotional song competition, Rakesh Wazir said.

Roy received gold worth Rs 3 lakh and a recording contract with Venus Worldwide Entertainment.

