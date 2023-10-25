Chandigarh girl wins song contest in Katra

Jammu, October 24
Laisal Roy, a teenage girl from Chandigarh, won the All India Devotional Song Competition held at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Anmol Raja and Sukhjinder, both from Punjab, got the second and third positions.
The event was organised as part of the nine-day Navratri festival, chairman of the devotional song competition, Rakesh Wazir said.
Roy received gold worth Rs 3 lakh and a recording contract with Venus Worldwide Entertainment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...