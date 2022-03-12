Chargesheet against two ‘ISIS men’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

The NIA today said it had filed a supplementary chargesheet against two persons in a case relating to ‘Voice of Hind’ in a special Patiala House court here.

The chargesheet has been filed against Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawheed Latief Sofi, both of Srinagar.

It said one of them, Afshan Parvaiz, is a key ISIS operative and a close associate of an earlier chargesheeted accused Umar Nisar. “Parvaiz was also associated with Af-Pak-based ISIS operatives and was actively involved in recruitment for the ISIS. After the arrest of Umar Nisar, he was made head of ISIS activities in India. He was actively disseminating ISIS propaganda materials through various online platforms,” the NIA alleged.

The other accused, Tawheed Latief, was also a close associate of Umar Nisar and Jufri Jawhar Damudi, it said, adding, “He was involved in content editing and poster creation for the ISIS magazine, Voice of Hind.” —