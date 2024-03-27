Congress, NC ignored Gujjars for decades, alleges minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 26

Congress-led governments exploited the Gujjar community for their vote bank interests, but for the first time under the BJP-led Central Government, the Gujjar community in Jammu and Kashmir was given priority as well as political status through reservation, said Union Minister and BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency Jitendra Singh on Tuesday.

Addressing a rally in the remote hilly region of Mughal Maidan on the banks of the Chenab in Kishtwar district, Singh said he was touched by the presence of a large number of women and members of the Gujjar community who had added jest to the programme.

“While the earlier Congress governments had discarded the Gujjar community and left them to fend for themselves and lead a life of homelessness, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who came up with the sensitive idea of providing a concrete house to every household regardless of caste, creed or religion. As a result, many Gujjar families which earlier lived in makeshift shelters today own a house of their own,” the Minister said.

“From being a neglected remote area, Kishtwar region has undergone amazing transformation in the last 10 years. It is set to emerge as North India’s major “power hub” generating around 6,000 MW of power after the completion of the ongoing power projects,” he said.

