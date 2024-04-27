CS calls for promotion of religious, heritage tourism

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 26

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Friday chaired a meeting of the Tourism and Culture Departments called for discussing the broad contours of the strategy to promote religious, craft and heritage tourism in the UT.

Besides Principal Secretary, Culture and Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, the meeting was also attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu; Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society; Director Tourism, Jammu/Kashmir and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary observed that the UT, besides being treasure of natural beauty, has a very rich heritage, culture, crafts and cuisine. He maintained that such strengths of the UT, together with its established tourism sector, can increase the tourist footfall substantially.

He asked for having collaboration with the Academy of Art, Culture and Languages for organising cultural activities at tourist places to attract the culture enthusiasts. He asked for formulating 2-3 days plans based upon the circuits devised and for the ease of visitors.

Dulloo also emphasised upon carrying out promotional campaigns to popularise all these circuits taking strengths of each of these into consideration. He further told them to carryout both outdoor publicity besides carrying out the in-house information on the departmental websites and social media handles of the department.

The meeting discussed different circuits and places of heritage to be included for the interest of the visitors. The Commissioner Secretary, Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta gave insights into the possible circuits the department is proposing to promote. In addition, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal also laid down her plan of promotion for such exquisite places.

