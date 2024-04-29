Drug peddler held with heroin

Jammu, April 28
Samba police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered nearly 3.59 grams heroin like substance from his possession.
A police party of Supwal during special naka established for vehicle checking at Barrian Supwal, signalled to stop a motorcycle (JK21E-9472) coming from Vijaypur side.
“On seeing police party, the motorcyclist tried to escape from the spot but cops acted swiftly and apprehended him within few meters away from naka point. During frisking, approximately 3.59 grams heroin like substance was recovered from the possession of said motorcyclist” a police official said.
The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Alam Din, a resident of Manohar Gopala area in Samba. A case under Sections 8, 21, 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at police station Samba and investigation started.
