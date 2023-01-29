Eleven labourers detained for clicking Army camp’s photos

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 28

At least 11 labourers have been detained by the Territorial Army for allegedly clicking pictures of an Army installation in Arnia sector of Jammu. Sources in the police informed that the labourers were detained on Friday afternoon after two of them were seen clicking pictures of an Army installation. “Two labourers’ phones were seized. They were put to questioning,” said sources.

After questioning both, officials detained nine others. The labourers belong to Gool in Reasi and Loran, Mandi of Poonch district. They were working on a pipe-laying project. Arnia is a border belt that has witnessed ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the past. Photographs of some installations were reportedly seized from the smartphones of two workers. Questioning is going on to ascertain if they have any terror link. Two of them have been handed over to the police while nine others are being questioned.

No police official came on record to comment on the development.

The police as well as other security forces have been on a high alert as a few terror incidents have rocked Jammu this month. While two terror strikes had killed seven civilians in Dhangri village of Rajouri district on January 1 and 2, two blasts had left nine persons injured in Narwal area of Jammu on January 21. Besides, improvised explosive devices have also been found.

