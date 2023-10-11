Farooq, Mufti missing from Opposition’s protest in Jammu

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 10

NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were absent from the Tuesday’s three-hour protest that was organised by several parties against the Centre, demanding restoration of J&K’s statehood and early Assembly elections in the UT. The reason behind their absence is not known.

Local leaders of these parties, along with Congress, J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP), CPM, Awami National Conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) and others, gathered at the Maharaja Hari Singh Park.

Rattan Lal Gupta, provincial president of the NC, said the protest was held on the directions of Farooq Abdullah. Vikar Rasool Wani, UT president of the Congress, said the rights of the J&K people had been snatched.

