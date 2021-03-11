Fear belies normalcy claims in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, June 2
Targeted killings of civilians and the pervasive fear among the people in Kashmir belie the government’s claims of normalcy in J&K, NC president Farooq Abdullah today said. He alleged that the administration had its head in sand.
“This ostrich approach will push the situation to a point of no return,” said the former J&K Chief Minister, presiding over a meeting of the National Conference’s provincial committee (Kashmir) at Nawa-e-Subah here.
Addressing the meeting, Abdullah reiterated the party’s stand to “peacefully fight for restoration of J&K’s identity and dignity” – an apparent reference to J&K’s special status which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.
The National Conference president also expressed serious concern over the “deteriorating” security scenario in the Valley, leading to a series of targeted killings of innocents including members of the minority communities, the party said.
