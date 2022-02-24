For better investigation, National Investigation Agency to train policemen

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 23

The three-day capacity-building programme for prosecution and investigation officers of Jammu zone and the State Investigation Agency (SIA), in collaboration with National Investigation agency (NIA), started at Police Auditorium, Gulshan Ground, here today.

AK Choudhary Special DG, Crime, J&K, was the chief guest for the inaugural session. He stressed upon the officers to make optimum use of the opportunity.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh threw light as to how speedy and result-oriented investigation is conducted in a holistic manner.

“The participants will be trained on the scene of crime management, do’s and don’ts while handling evidence. Lectures on Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and documentation in investigation will also be organised. They will be trained with examples from important case studies of the NIA,” said a police spokesperson.

About 141 investigators and prosecutors are participating in this programme.

