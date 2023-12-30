Grenades, arms seized in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 29

A week after the terrorist attack on an Army convoy that resulted in the death of four soldiers, security forces seized arms and ammunition during a search operation in Poonch district on Friday.

Army personnel, along with policemen, launched the search operation in Kasblari village of Mendhar in the district after receiving information regarding the presence of explosives and firearms in a hideout. Three pistols, four hand grenades, six magazines and 64 rounds were seized from a hideout.

The police have registered a case and an investigation has been launched. The input received by the police suggested that the weapons might have been dropped from drone to be delivered to terrorists across the Union Territory. An investigation has been launched to track down the people involved in the cross-border smuggling of weapons.

At the same time, security personnel also launched a search operation in a forest area in Rajouri district following information about the movement of suspicious elements, officials said.

Acting on the information from the Muradpur area of Kalakote, security forces launched the operation in Afla, Muradpur, Bothni and Swani. Nothing came up so far, the officials said, adding the operation is still underway. (With PTI inputs)

