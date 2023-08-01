Infiltration bid in Arnia, Pakistani intruder shot dead

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 31

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel when he was trying to intrude into the Indian territory.

The incident took place along the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu in the wee hours of Monday.

A BSF spokesperson said, “In the wee hours of Monday, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in the Arnia border area. An intruder was observed approaching towards the fence, when alert BSF personnel neutralised him and thwarted an infiltration bid.”

The incident took place near the Jabowal border outpost in the Arnia sector around 1.30 am. Repeated warnings were given to the intruder. When he ignored the warnings, BSF personnel fired at him.

The paramilitary force did not inform about the recovery of any weapon or drugs from the intruder.

The area was cordoned off and a search operation launched to know if there were any other intruders. The body was retrieved from the area.

This is second such incident in a week. A Pakistani drug smuggler was shot dead in the Ramgarh border area of Samba on July 25. Four packets of narcotics weighing 4 kg were recovered from him.

